Travis Kelce Kisses Fan’s Arm After Hitting Them With Wayward Golf Shot

Swifties worldwide are pulling out the pitchforks after Taylor’s current boy toy, Travis Kelce, was spotted kissing a fan.

Okay, that’s not quite what happened.

The fan the three-time Super Bowl Champion smooched was a middle-aged man who he accidentally hit with a golf ball. And it was just on the arm. I mean, it could mean trouble in paradise, but we’re thinking it was a friendly gesture.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, are competing in the 35th annual American Century Championship. For the opening round, they have been grouped with WWE superstar The Miz.

Despite boasting that his golf handicap is around seven or eight, Travis ended up hitting a spectator in the arm with his opening tee shot.

However, the spotlight-hogging Travis Kelce ensured the fan didn’t leave empty-handed, offering a memorable and somewhat sultry apology.

Footage posted on X captures Kelce stomping down the course with a sheriff to find the fan struck by his shot. Upon locating the gentleman in a bright blue button-down, Kelce shook his hand and then leaned in to kiss his arm.

Travis Kelce kissing a male fan was greeted with laughter and cheers from his adoring fans at Edgewood Tahoe Resort.

Travis Kelce kisses the arm of a fan who was drilled with his errant approach shot on the first hole of the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe. pic.twitter.com/NVtAyzVziA — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) July 12, 2024

Fans React to Travis Kelce Kissing a Middle Aged Male Fan

Of course, the footage sent shockwaves through a public that simply can’t get enough of the NFL superstar’s hijinks.

One fan realized they had spotted a way to get some attention from the beloved boyfriend of Taylor Swift.

“Goal for next year…..position myself so that I can be hit by Travis’s golf ball,” one hot under-the-collar Travis lover wrote on X.

“Kelce seems like a friendly, secure, and humble man. Also, funny!” another fan gushed. They also noted that Kelce seemed to ask for consent before kissing the fan. “He shook the guy’s hand first.”

Meanwhile, others joked about Kelce’s odd apology methods. “Taylor is allegedly PISSED that Trav is kissing men now. Did she turn him?”, one X user quipped.

Meanwhile, other NFL legends who don’t seek the same level of attention also attended the event.

NFL stars like Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, along with legends such as Jerry Rice and Steve Young, played alongside TV and film stars.

Before Travis hit an audience member with his shot, Jason had already claimed victory in the long drive contest preceding the tournament. Travis won the event in 2023, but this year, Jason outdrove everyone with a remarkable 322-yard tee shot.