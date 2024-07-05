travis-kelce-says-eras-tour-performance-with-taylor-swift-was-his-idea

Taylor Swift’s highly acclaimed Eras Tour recently hit the UK. And her NFL star boyfriend Travis Kelce was a guest appearance for the show.

On a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs star revealed that his appearance on the tour was all his idea…

Travis Kelce Reacts to Eras Tour Appearance

“I was up there with three professionals. You can do no wrong with Taylor on stage. [I kept telling myself], ‘Do not drop the baby. Hold onto the baby,” Kelce said.

“I was like, ‘How fun would it be if I just rolled out on one of the bikes during the “1989” era?’” he recalled. “She started laughing and was like ‘Would you seriously be up for doing something like that?” he added.

“I was like, ‘What? I would love to do that. Are you kidding me? I’ve seen the show enough. Might as well put me to work here,’” Travis continued. “She found the perfect part of the show to put me in. … It was, like, the safest option.”

Hollywood Legend Gets Honest on Kelce Bros

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce are probably the most entertaining siblings since the Kardashians. Before Jason retired earlier this year they were at the top of their respective positions in the NFL. They have both won Super Bowl rings. They also have one of the best podcasts in the game, titled “New Heights.

Jason has already said goodbye to football. And after winning a third ring and hitching his wagon to pop star Taylor Swift, there is no telling how much time Travis has left. Famed movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger believes the next stop for the brothers after football is Hollywood.

“You know [Jason], this is maybe off the record, but no one is going to blabber out there… he’s probably here doing some interviews for movie parts,” Schwarzenegger said.

“A lot of times you guys do the show where you are in another place, and you are in another place, and it’s a split-screen thing which works well… but now you’re together because you’re in Hollywood. I’m not stupid; there is a reason why those guys are out here together in Hollywood.”