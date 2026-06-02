Savannah Guthrie Lands New Career Opportunity

Although she remains focused on her duties at Today, Savannah Guthrie has recently landed a new career opportunity.

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NBC has reportedly greenlit a new game show series that is based on The New York Times word game Wordle. The show, which Universal Television Alternative Studio will produce in partnership with Jimmy Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog and The New York Times, will bring Wordle to TV with a “fresh, fast-paced format.”

Guthrie, who is described as an “avid” Wordle player, will serve as host of the game show.

“The new format challenges players to solve five-letter word puzzles in a supersized battle of smarts, speed, and fun,” NBC announced. “It builds on the way the puzzle community engages with Wordle every day — solving together, sharing wins, debating strategies, and cheering one another on. Now, that style of play comes to life as the most-obsessed and competitive players will team up in squads and go head-to-head in the Wordle arena, playing for an incredible cash prize.”

Fallon stated, “I feel very honored to be working with Savannah Guthrie on this show. Savannah has that rare combination of intelligence, charm, and warmth that makes everyone feel instantly welcome. And she obviously knows how to host a show. I am SUPER PROUD and HAPPY, and I think we developed a SOLID GAMER for PRIME-time.”

Production on the show is set to begin later this year, with a 2027 premiere.

Guthrie Announced Her Game Show Gig on ‘Today’

During an episode of Today last month, Guthrie was joined by Fallon to announce her new game-show hosting gig.

“This is very exciting. I have a big announcement to make,” Fallon said. “We’ve been developing Wordle as a game show for the past two-and-a-half years with The New York Times, and it’s official — we are making Wordle Game Show with our host, Savannah Guthrie!”

Guthrie chimed in, “We’ve been holding this secret between us for a long time now. And we’re going to make Wordle a game show.”

“I’m so happy it’s you,” Fallon told Guthrie after announcing her as the game show’s host. “We were looking, we’re like, ‘Who’s the perfect host of this?’ We need to have someone that looks like they play Wordle, someone that knows how to run a show and host it, and we did the pilot, and you are amazing, by the way.”

Guthrie then jokingly declared, “I thought you picked me because I have a skirt that looks like a Wordle.“

She teased the game show, noting it will be “super fast-paced and fun” and a “great family game.”

“I love a game and a show you can watch with kids,” she added. “And you feel like they’re learning some things.”