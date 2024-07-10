Travis Kelce Reveals Outrageous Price of Taylor Swift’s Super Bowl Suite

Travis Kelce splurged big bucks to ensure his family, friends, and girlfriend Taylor Swift could enjoy the 2024 Super Bowl from the luxury of a suite. Indeed, it seems love (and football) comes at a price, even for the world’s most beloved, star-crossed couple.

In an episode of Netflix’s Receiver, the three-time Super Bowl champ discussed the exorbitant prices with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, who also features in the new reality series.

“They’re f—king three million dollars,” Travis Kelce exclaimed to Kittle of the Super Bowl VIP Suite Taylor Swift stayed in, per Page Six.

A representative from On Location Experiences, the NFL’s official site for purchasing suites, previously confirmed to the outlet that the last remaining 32-person suite in Allegiant Stadium, after the Chiefs qualified, cost $3 million.

“They’re f—king three million dollars,” Travis Kelce told 49ers star George Kittle of the Super Bowl VIP Suite Taylor Swift enjoyed. (Photo by The Sun Sport/YouTube)

Despite this, the star tight end remains flush with stacks of cash. Throughout his career, he has amassed over $75 million in earnings. He is projected to make an additional $34.25 million over the next two seasons. This figure excludes his lucrative brand deals and income from his popular podcast.

$3 Million Was Chump Change So Kelce and Swift Fans Could See Taylor Happy in Her Super Bowl Suite

However, the 3 million dollars was mere chump change so that Swifties around the globe could enjoy seeing their idol happy.

The billionaire pop queen, 34, was accompanied by her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, and her brother, Austin Swift at the big game. The entire Kelce family — including Jason Kelce, his wife, Kylie, and Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed, were also there.

Taylor’s squad—Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Lana Del Rey, and dynamic duo Keleigh and Miles Teller—were also all there, rooting for the Chiefs with style and flair.

Swift flew for nearly 11 hours straight to make it to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl game. This was after performing at a sold-out show in Japan the previous day. Meanwhile, Travis couldn’t be bothered to attend the 2024 Grammys to support Taylor. He claimed he would be too busy practicing for the upcoming Super Bowl, which was just a week away. After all, sitting in a chair for three hours after an hour-long private flight surely would have ruined his game.