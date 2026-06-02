divisive-2010s-hip-hop-star-has-a-baby-on-the-way

A 2010s hip-hop star took to social media to reveal that he’s become a father after four decades of walking the earth.

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Indeed, on May 31, Waka Flocka Flame revealed some big baby news on Instagram.

In the post, the hip-hop artist revealed his first biological child shall bear his name. No, the baby won’t be named Lil Waka. The artist’s real name is Juaquin Malphurs, and his upcoming little one will go by Juaquin Jr.

The post’s image shows the “Bustin’ at ’em” rapper holding up a wooden J, with the name “Juaquin Jr.” written over it.

“Just waiting for you to come home Jr. Best gift a man could ever ask for 🤲🏽👨🏽‍🍼

I walked 40yrs on earth!!” the “O Let’s Do It” artist wrote alongside the image.

As of this writing, it’s unclear who the mother of the hip-hop star’s upcoming baby is. However, this isn’t the “She Be Puttin’ On” artist’s first parenting rodeo. He helped raise his ex-wife, reality television personality Tammy Rivera’s daughter, Charlie (now 20).

Why Folks May Want to Take Waka Flocka Flame’s Baby News with a Grain of Salt…

That said, who can tell which way is up with the sometimes divisive rapper? Last year, he posted images on his Threads account of his bruised and battered face, claiming he’d fought off ten men.

However, later, he alleged he was simply testing the media to see if they’d run with literally anything he posted on social media. Or something.

“Not a single media outlet that reported on my s— reached out to me or my team to confirm anything,” he wrote, per Complex. “They ran with a caption as they headline.”

Hip-hop artist Waka Flocka Flame performs at AfroFuture Festival on August 16, 2025 in Detroit. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

So, who’s to say if this alleged Juaquin Jr is real or not? Only time (and perhaps paternity papers) will tell.

That said, plenty of fans took the hip-hop star at his word, taking to the comments section of his happy baby revelation.

“To really be having your first Biological child at 40 is a blessing in itself!!! Congratulations WAKA!!!!” one top comment read.

“Aww, Charlie has a sibling. Congratulations,” another happy fan wrote.

“I would have gave you a son 20 years ago…” one very big fan offered. “Hell, I would have gave you a couple,” they added.