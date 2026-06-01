Matt Brown’s Brother Noah Breaks Silence After Finding ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Star Dead

Days after he found his older brother Matt Brown dead, Alaskan Bush People alum Noah Brown opens up about the tragic situation.

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During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Noah spoke about how his family is coping with the loss of Matt.

“All we can say is that he was lost in the river,” Noah explained. “He was lost in the river, and we found him. Right now, he’s with the coroner. They’re going to do an autopsy and everything like that. They haven’t yet released the cause of death.”

Matt was reportedly discovered dead over the weekend after law enforcement searched for a man who was seen floating in the Okanogan River in Washington state.

“I was there, so they found him, and the small search team that had actually located him,” Noah also shared. “Instead of leaving the body where it was, they had loaded him into the small skiff and moved him to shore. Then, myself and the rest of the people that were looking hauled the skiff up further on the shore, and that’s where it was when the coroner came.”

Noah further stated that he “personally ID’d” his older brother at the scene. He and his family are now “looking at different options” regarding how to handle Matt’s passing.

“The coroner currently has him, and once we hear from the coroner … Maybe Monday or Tuesday, then we’ll know more, and know more for the next steps,” he then noted. “Right now, it’s still in the process of just trying to come to terms with the fact that he’s actually gone.”

Noah Pointed Out the Okanogan River Is ‘Very Rough’ And a ‘Treacherous Area’

Meanwhile, Noah explained that the Okanogan River, where his brother was found, is “very rough” and in a “treacherous area.”

“There is a fishing spot in the area. The part where he apparently went in was a spot that’s a fishing area, but again, we don’t know really anything that happened,” he pointed out. “The [Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office] hasn’t released a formal statement involving the details, and the coroner hasn’t released any statement about the autopsy yet.”

Noah added that his family is trying to “focus on the positive” at the moment.

His other brother, Bear Brown, confirmed the news in a TikTok post.

“They found a body in the river a few hours ago,” Bear explained. “And it was positively identified as being Matt. Noah was with them and helped them pull the body out of the water. Noah identified Matt.”

Although there hasn’t been a confirmed cause of death, Bear stated it is theorized that Matt’s passing was “self-inflicted.”