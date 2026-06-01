Caroline Kennedy Breaks Silence Months After Daughter Tatiana Schlossberg’s Death

Months after Tatiana Schlossberg died while battling acute myeloid leukemia, Caroline Kennedy opens up about the tragic loss.

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While at the annual John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony at the late president’s library on Sunday, Caroline reflected on Tatiana’s passing.

“We remember Tatiana, who served on the board of this library, and represented everything my parents stood for in her beautiful, amazing, and too-short life,” Caroline stated.

In addition to speaking about her daughter, Caroline thanked those who continue to keep her father’s spirit alive. “Politics is a family endeavor, and I am so grateful to the members of my family who are here tonight,” she stated. “And whose support over many years has kept my father’s spirit alive and made this institution a living memorial.”

Tatiana died in December 2025 at the age of 35. She is survived by her parents, brother, and sister, as well as her husband, George Moran, and their two young children, Edwin and Josephine.

Tatiana Reflected on Her Cancer Diagnosis in an Essay Published Weeks Before Her Death

Weeks before her passing, Tatiana published an essay in The New Yorker, detailing her diagnosis. “I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant,” she explained. “I wasn’t sick.”

Tatiana further noted, “I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew.”

“For my whole life, I have tried to be good, to be a good student and a good sister and a good daughter, and to protect my mother and never make her upset or angry,” she continued. “Now I have added a new tragedy to her life, to our family’s life, and there’s nothing I can do to stop it.”

Tatiana had also called out her cousin, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., in the essay. “I watched as Bobby cut nearly half a billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers,” she wrote.

John F. Kennedy’s granddaughter later wrote that her cousin “slashed” billions in funding for the National Institutes of Health. She also pointed out how he threatened to oust the panel of medical experts in charge of preventive cancer screening recommendations.