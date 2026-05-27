Radio Personality Dies of Bowel Cancer: Matthew Biggs Was 65

Matthew Biggs, the popular British radio personality and horticultural expert best known for his long-running role on BBC Radio 4’s Gardeners’ Question Time, has died after a battle with bowel cancer. He was 65.

Videos by Suggest

Biggs died on May 21 after living with cancer since 2020, according to reports from Radio Times and The Telegraph. He continued working and broadcasting almost until his death, earning admiration from colleagues and listeners for his determination and warmth.

Ahead of Matthew Bigg’s final broadcast, the Controller of Radio 4, Mohit Bakaya, said, “Everyone at Radio 4 is deeply grateful to Matthew for everything he has given to Gardeners’ Question Time over the years.”

“He has been an extraordinary contributor and a true ambassador for Radio 4 in the horticultural world.”

BBC Radio 4 listeners knew Biggs as one of the most recognizable voices on Gardeners’ Question Time, the long-running gardening advice program that first aired in 1947. Over several decades, he built a reputation for practical expertise, enthusiasm and a relaxed on-air style that made gardening accessible to audiences across Britain.

Matthew Biggs’ Final Broadcast Was An Emotional One

During his last broadcast, Matthew Biggs discussed his illness, reflected on his life in horticulture, and described the therapeutic value of gardening. Producer Dan Cocker said audience members responded emotionally to the segment.

Born in 1960, Biggs trained in horticulture at Pershore College and later studied at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. He worked professionally in gardening for more than 25 years and expanded his career into broadcasting, writing and public speaking.

Before joining BBC radio, Biggs appeared on Channel 4’s Garden Club and directed ITV’s long-running Grass Roots gardening program. He also contributed to BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine and wrote extensively about plants, landscapes and practical gardening techniques.

Friends and colleagues remembered Biggs for his generosity, humor and passion for gardening. Horticulturist Roy Lancaster described him as energetic, knowledgeable and enjoyable company.

Biggs is survived by his wife, Gill, his daughters Chloe and Jessica, and his son Henry.