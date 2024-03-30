Travis Kelce Jams to Taylor Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ While Golfing With Friends

Taylor Swift continues to bring current beau Travis Kelce good luck, but this time while playing an altogether different sport. During a round of golf, the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end’s buddy cranked up the pop star’s 2014 banger “Bad Blood,” prompting a victory dance from the Super Bowl champ.

In an Instagram Story by NBA baller Chandler Parsons, Kelce hones his swing to perfection with surgical precision. In the meantime, the melodic voice of his billionaire pop queen girlfriend serenades in the background, singing lyrics from her chart-topper. After watching his ball soar into the distance, Kelce strolls towards the camera. He then transforms his club into an air guitar, breaking into a dance and serenading along with the song.

It seems the tune was intended to throw Travis off his game rather than provide inspiration. “@killatrav cannot be rattled,” Parsons wrote alongside the clip.

Travis listening to TSwift on the course 💀 pic.twitter.com/4TdbMuGPN5 — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) March 29, 2024

Travis Kelce Has Jammed Out Publicly to ‘Bad Blood’ Before

Of course, this isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Travis Kelce has crooned to Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”.

During a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end sang a lyric from Swift’s 2014 track. Travis and his co-host, his older brother Jason Kelce, talked about quarterback Kenny Pickett switching from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Philadelphia Eagles. That’s when Travis proudly showed his Swiftie side by singing a bit of his girlfriend’s hit.

Meanwhile, Jason appeared slightly puzzled and chose not to address the cringe moment.

🎤🎶 Bad Blood 🎶 🎤 cutie pic.twitter.com/Q1eXgA5eQW — Rachel 🤍 Tortured Era 🤍 (@rachelshouse) March 20, 2024

Kelce and Swift had reportedly been playing house in Los Angeles during a short break from their careers. However, the power couple didn’t say put for long. Travis and Taylor were recently spotted on a tropical escape before she unveils her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April.

After his monumental Super Bowl victory, Travis Kelce has emerged as a notable presence on Taylor Swift’s current tour. The pair was seen at a Singapore mall during one of the stops on Swift’s Eras tour.

Kelce attended the Eras Tour in Sydney, where Taylor Swift performed for three consecutive nights. The NFL star showed his support for the acclaimed singer from the VIP tent by handing out guitar picks.

Of course, Kelce is simply returning the favor to Swift. During the 2023-2024 NFL season, Taylor Swift famously graced 13 Chiefs games to cheer on her current flame.