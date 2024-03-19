Travis Kelce in Talks to Host ‘Are You Smarter Than a Fifth Grader?’ on Amazon Prime

It is kind of poetic that Travis Kelce plays tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. Because over the past several months, all he has done is score.

The Chiefs star went public with pop sensation Taylor Swift during the season. Then several months later he won his third Super Bowl ring after the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers last month.

Kelce is transitioning toward the latter end of his career. And he already appears to have his sights set on his next move. He is in talks to become the next host of Are You Smarter Than A 5th Grader? on Amazon Prime.

“The Kansas City Chief tight end is now in talks to host his first game show – a reboot of Are You Smarter Than A Fifth Grader? for Amazon,” Deadline wrote.

Travis Kelce Host Talks Still in Preliminary Stages

Kelce already has some experience in the role of talk show host. He and his brother Jason Kelce host a weekly podcast named ‘New Heights’ where they cover a myriad of topics. But although Kelce has the experience factor on his side, nothing is imminent yet. Deadline says that the talks of Kelce hosting the show are still in the preliminary stages.

“Sources told Deadline that there are conversations but a deal is not yet closed,” Deadline added.

“This could also depend on his availability given that he appears ready to suit up for the Super Bowl champions for another season. A “three-peat” if you like.”

Chiefs Star to Make Producer Debut

Kelce has already begun to dip his toe in the pool of television production. According to Variety, the Chiefs star is set to make his producer debut in the new film “My Dead Friend Zoe.” The film has not been given an official release date yet.

“Joe Biden didn’t score an endorsement from Taylor Swift on Super Bowl Sunday, as some had predicted. But her boyfriend Travis Kelce is using the president’s renewable energy tax credits to finance the film My Dead Friend Zoe,” Variety writes.

“The SXSW-bound indie, which stars Natalie Morales, Ed Harris, Morgan Freeman, and Sonequa Martin-Green, marks Kelce’s first foray into movies, with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end serving as an executive producer.”