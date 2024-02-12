Travis Kelce Gushes He and Taylor Swift Are ‘On Top of the World’ After Super Bowl, Grammys Wins

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February 11. It was a grueling duel that was pushed to overtime. Following the win, all eyes were on the Chiefs’ star tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce began dating pop star Taylor Swift this season, and everyone wanted to see how the newest celebrity couple would react to the Chiefs’ big win in Las Vegas. After the win, Kelce couldn’t help but gush over his new beau.

“Man, it’s on top of the world right now, baby. It’s a good feeling,” Kelce told reporters during the post-game celebration.

Kelce and the Chiefs are now back-to-back Super Bowl Champions. But Kelce is also a back-to-back champion in a different category. His Super Bowl win comes exactly one week after Swift won the Grammy award for Album of the Year. One reporter asked Kelce how this year’s win compares to the win in 2023. Kelce could not help but gush.

“Man, just when you think things couldn’t get any better,” he responded.

Chiefs Stars Sounds Off on Facing Brother

Travis and his brother Jason are likely both headed to the Hall of Fame once their careers are finished. In 2023, the two brothers faced off in the big game when the Chiefs defeated the Eagles. Kelce also acquired his second Super Bowl ring that night. And though it must have been tough to hand his brother a loss in the big game, Travis says that moment will always hold a special place in his heart.

“I’ll tell you what, being on the mountaintop with my brother is something special that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he added.

‘It brings me to tears even thinking about that moment and being there all week with him.

Travis Kelce Praises Team’s Resilience

The Chiefs had to deal with a myriad of roadblocks this season. They lost former offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy to the Washington Commanders during the offseason. He led the offense that won them their first two Super Bowls. They also had several changes in their player personnel. Kelce says that the Chiefs being able to overcome that adversity en route to a third Super Bowl, makes the victory that much sweeter.

“What we had to endure with this team, to see guys rise to the occasion, to see guys put stats aside, to see guys just put their heart in every single day and focus every single day for the person next to them,” Kelce added.

“That’s something special that I’ll not only learn from, but I’ll take with me and these memories will last forever.”