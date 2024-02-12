Travis Kelce’s Aggressive Words to Chiefs Coach Andy Reid Revealed by Lip Reader

Although Travis Kelce refused to share what he was shouting to Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during their on-the-field spat, a lip reader sheds some light on the subject.

The New York Post reported that lip reader, Jeremy Freeman stated that Kelce’s remarks to Reid were, “Hey, come on, you f–er, put me on.”

The spat took place during the second quarter of Super Bowl LVIII. The Chiefs ended up losing possession of the ball after running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled. Travis Kelce, who was on the sidelines, walked up to Andy Reid to aggressively share his frustration about the field situation.

While the incident was alarming, Kelce and Reid were seen hugging later in the quarter. Reid spoke about the situation by stating that Kelce came out of nowhere. “

But that’s him. He’s wound up so tight. He says, ‘Don’t count me out! I’m good! I can do this!’ I love that intensity. It radiates.”

Just after the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII, Kelce spoke to reporters about the heated exchange. “Oh, you guys saw that?” Kelce asked. “I’m going to keep that between us unless my mic tells the world. I was just telling him how much I love him.”

Andy Reid Said Travis Kelce Has Learned to Contain His Temper Since Joining the Chiefs in 2013

Despite the incident on the field, Any Reid stated that Travis Kelce has learned to contain his temper since joining the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013.

“The player’s always been really good,” Reid stated to CBS during a pre-game interview. “Now, he had a temper, so on the field, he would go off and do some crazy things.”

“He was a challenge early, but he’s grown up right before our eyes. He’s always had that heart, that soft heart, but he had to just grow out of the other stuff.”

During the post-game show, Reid told CBS that Kelce tested his hip during the field exchange. “He caught me off balance – normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

Andy Reid further praised Travis Kelce for his abilities on the field. “The part I love is that he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win,” Reid continued. “It’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is, and I understand that. So as much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that.”