Travis Kelce Gushes About Girlfriend Taylor Swift in Adam Sandler Interview: ‘What a Girl’

Pop sensation Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce have quickly burst onto the scene as the new celebrity “it” couple. Not a day goes by when their names are not in the headlines.

The two have gotten much cozier since Travis wrapped up the NFL season in February. Since Kelce has become a regular fixture at Swift’s highly-touted Eras Tour. And their new romance seems to be infectious. Star actor Adam Sandler says he could not help but gush over the couple’s romance.

Adan Sandler Gets Honest About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

“You being together,” Adam said on the Aug. 28 episode of New Heights. “That photo of when you first started dating, my family was like, ‘Yes! Look how good they are together! He’s a gentleman! And she’s having so much fun with him!’ Any time Taylor is laughing with you, my whole f–kin’ family is high-fiving.”

Travis appeared to feel the pressure from Sandler, noting that the star actor had him “sweating.”

Swiftie Superfan Recalls Seeing Inside of Star’s Home

Swift is one of the most famous people ever. And a large reason for that is her passionate fan base, the Swifties. But the love between Taylor and her fans is no one-sided affair. She is known for reciprocating that affection towards her fans. One super fan, Tyler Conway recalled a time when he visited her Tribeca, New York City home.

“Inside, says Tyler, the decor is rather rustic. Taylor is notoriously private when it comes to sharing her life at home, but in those few pictures of her apartment on social media, you can see her yellow-walled kitchen has white, rather country-style cupboard doors and wooden beams that span the ceiling. A large wooden dining table has pride of place,” the Daily Mail wrote.

“Another room has a large TV hidden in a wardrobe, concealed behind some dainty-looking Laura Ashley-style white curtains. Red walls, velvet couches, and neoclassical chandeliers throughout also complete the look.”