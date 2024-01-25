Stephen A. Smith Defends Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Romance Again Following Chiefs Win

With Taylor Swift and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce being the hottest new item, naturally, she gained some unexpected new fans. Particularly from the sports world. One of those new fans is one of the biggest personalities in sports media, Stephen A. Smith.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Stern insisted that Kelce needed to marry Swift to maintain his new-found fame. But Smith quickly shut down that claim.

“He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, he’s on the verge of potentially being a three-time Super Bowl champion. He’s universally recognized as one of the greatest tight ends in the history of football,” Smith said.

“He is a good-looking dude, got style, got flair. He’s got skills. He’s got a future in [the media] once he retires from football.”

Chiefs Owner Sounds off on Taylor Swift

As the new “it” couple, the coverage of Kelce and Swift has been massive. But everyone has not been thrilled about it. Most of the objection has come from NFL fans. Their biggest gripe has been how the expansive coverage of the country music star has distracted from the game. But Chiefs owner Clark Hunt sees no issue with the new couple.

“We’re so happy for Travis Kelce and Taylor in their relationship,” Hunt said.

“I’ve had a chance to meet her at one of the many games that she’s attended this year, and she’s just as sweet as she can be. I also got to see her play here twice this past summer, and what an incredible performer. Just one of the most amazing artists of our time.”

Kayla Nicole Breaks Silence Amid Kelce, Swift Relationship

This is not the first time where Kelce’s relationship has been in the public eye. His last relationship with reality on-air host, Kayla Nicole was also in the open. Nicole said that since Kelce went public with the pop music star, she has had to scale back on her social media presence.

“I turned off my comments recently. You can’t DM me anymore… because people just talk crazy and I’ve had enough,” Nicole said.

“I’m exhausted, I’m tired. It’s a new year and, to be honest, it’s the same me. So for it to be a new me, I need to do some new things. So that starts with just protecting my peace,” she continued. “You’re not just gonna talk to me any kind of way, you’re not saying anything else to me. You can talk to a black hole — comments off.”