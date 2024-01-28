Travis Kelce Goes Viral for ‘Funeral’ Outfit Ahead of Chiefs-Ravens Game

Travis Kelce is gearing up for an AFC Championship win tonight, but his “funeral outfit” is making people think otherwise.

The Kansas City Chiefs are taking on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium to decide which AFC team will head to the Super Bowl on February 11. If the Chiefs get a victory, it will give them the chance to win the Super Bowl two years in a row. If the Ravens win, it will be their first time at the big game since they won the trophy in 2012.

The team arrived in Baltimore this afternoon, and the players looked like they were zoned in as they walked off the plane. But Kelce seemed a bit too grim carrying all-black luggage while wearing all-black attire. He even topped his look with a black cap and black sunglasses.

A video of the team’s disembarkment is making its way around social media, and fans can’t help but poke fun at the tight end for looking so glum.

Dressing for your own funeral is crazy. https://t.co/t4gCSMtXzQ — Drew (@PokeBeany) January 28, 2024

“Dressing for your own funeral is crazy,” one person joked.

“Travis Kelce looks like a semi-reputable Russian hitman,” another joked. A different fan had a similar take, but they called him “a Russia Submariner” instead. And they nailed it.

“Dressed in all black for their own funeral,” wrote a Raven’s fan.

Travis Kelce Isn’t Dressing for His Funeral, He’s Dressing for a Ravens Funeral

Some people had a different take on Travis Kelce’s look, though. Instead of making jokes at his expense, they’re getting pumped up for a win.

“All black for the Raven’s funeral is [fire],” someone heckled, followed by another saying “Travis looks like he’s about to pull up to a bird funeral.”

This will be the Chief’s sixth consecutive AFC Championship game and second consecutive win. The game kicks off this afternoon (Jan. 28) at 3:00 p.m. ET on CBS. Whoever wins will take on the NFC champion at the Super Bowl.

The NFC championship game between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers airs tonight on Fox at 6:30 p.m. ET.