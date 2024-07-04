Travis Kelce Goes on Wild $88K Shopping Spree in London

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is still enjoying the last bit of the NFL offseason. He will have to report back to training camp next month. Kelce has spent the majority of the offseason on the Eras Tour with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

The Eras Tour made its most recent stop in London, United Kingdom. During his time in the UK, Kelce made the most of his visit. He racked up quite a bill on some frivolous purchases as well. He spent over $88K during a shopping spree.

Travis Kelce Goes Crazy On Shopping Spree

“Travis Kelce spared no expense while spending time in London recently for girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour performances,” Page Six wrote.

“The ever-stylish Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, took the fashion capital by storm and dropped nearly $90,000 during a designer shopping spree,” the US Sun reported Wednesday.

“The three-time Super Bowl champion dropped five figures at Burberry alone, per the outlet, picking up a leather bomber jacket ($4,950), a “classic” leather biker jacket ($5,900) and a quilted bomber jacket ($2,350).”

Kelce No Stranger to Shopping Sprees

Kelce is no stranger to pricey shopping sprees. He and Taylor Swift are the hot new celebrity couple on the block. And 2024 was the first year the couple spent Valentine’s Day together. So of course, The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed out in a big way. Kelce dropped a whopping $16k on Valentine’s Day gifts for Swift.

“Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s love continues to blossom. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spared no expense for his first Valentine’s Day with the pop superstar, reportedly showering her with nearly $16,000 worth of gifts — including over $7,000 in roses alone,” Page Six wrote.

“A source told The Sun that to start, Kelce splashed out on a Venus et Fleur Round Grandiose arrangement ($2,199) featuring 255 of the company’s signature long-lasting Eternity Roses displayed in a Parisian-inspired hat box.”