Kylie Kelce Says She Fangirled at Taylor Swift’s London Eras Tour Shows

Taylor Swift is in the final stages of her highly acclaimed Eras Tour that has been running for the better part of the last two years. And during the London leg of her international tour, Swift gave her fans a show that they would not soon forget.

One person who is still in awe is Travis Kelce’s sister-in-law Kylie. Kylie and Taylor have spent a lot of time these past few months. The two often hung out at Chiefs playoff games this past season. But even outside of that. As an NFL WAG, you would think that Kylie is unphased in the presence of Celebs.

But despite her status, Kylie admits that she had to check herself from fangirling during the London stop.

Kylie Kelce Fangirls Over Eras Tour Celebs

“Pardon the delay because we were very busy last week. But I have to circle back to meeting the absolute queens @CharissaJThompson and @ErinAndrews,” Kylie said in a recent Instagram post.

“I had to fangirl over them both for not only being badass women in sports. But also having meaningful and empowering conversation on @CalmDownPodcast.”

Despite all of the star power in London for the Eras tour it was Travis who stole the show. The tight end appeared on Night 3 of The Eras Tour stop in London to make his debut.

Jason Kelce Makes Wrestlemania Debut

Former Philadelphia Eagles Center Jason Kelce recently walked away from the NFL. Now, with a lot more spare time on his hands, the All-Pro can do whatever he chooses. During night one of WrestleMania on April 7, Kelce was a surprise guest during a six-man tag team match.

Kelce initially donned an Eagles’ themed mask that paid homage to Rey Mysterio. But when he revealed his face after the match had been decided one broadcaster had an interesting description.

“Isn’t that whatshername’s brother-in-law?” WWE broadcaster Michael Cole said. The “whatshername” in question is Taylor Swift who currently is dating Jason’s brother Travis Kelce.

It should be noted that there is no confirmation that Swift and Kelce are married. However, several rumors have suggested the two have had several serious discussions about their future together.