Travis Kelce, Ex Kayla Nicole Offer Sister-in-Law Kylie Comfort After Death of Her Dog

Showing some love, Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, took to Instagram to comfort Kylie Kelce following the loss of her dog Winnie.

Travis’ sister-in-law announced on Friday, March 15, that her pup passed away. “When I was in high school I had a folder on my desktop labeled ‘Gods gift to earth,” Kylie wrote in the special post.

“It was images of Irish Wolfhouds that I had collected from Google. I had fallen in love with the breed when I was a young and never let my fascination with them fade. It all lead me to Winnie and holy shit did she live up to the hype. She was everything I had hoped for in a wolfie and more.”

Kylie then added, “I lost part of my soul today, but I know she is at peace. I love you, Winn. You will always be my first child.”

Travis Kelce took to the post and wrote, “You [gave] Winn an amazing life Ky!!” while Kayla Nicole wrote, “Winn girl. What a sweet life she lived” with a heart emoji.

Travis Kelce and Kayla Nicole dated from 2017 to 2022. Travis has since moved on to Taylor Swift. The couple started dating in the late summer of 2023 and are currently going strong.

Kayle Nicole Previously Declared She’s ‘Done’ Dating Athletes Following Her Relationship With Travis Kelce

In Jan. 2024, Kayla Nicole stated she was done dating athletes after her longtime relationship with Travis Kelce.

During her appearance on the Behind the Likes podcast, Nicole stated, “I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage. do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me.”

Kayle Nicole also recalled attending “sporting events” to support Travis Kelce because she had a “jersey on with someone’s name on the back.”

Although she said she “did that” and “it was fun” at the time, she declared she was “good” with no longer dating athletes. “I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events. Let date night be courtside at the Laker game; that’s my kind of guy.”

Last fall, Kayla Nicole got candid about getting over a “major” breakup. She said she went to therapy to help with the moving-on process. “It was like I was working out, I was in really great shape, but I felt like sh—,” she told PEOPLE. “And I was sad, and I was having a hard time getting out of bed. It got to the point where I was like, ‘Okay, what else can I possibly do?”