Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Claims She’s Done Dating Athletes

Before Travis Kelce began dating Taylor Swift, he was in a year-long relationship with model Kayla Nicole. She’s happy he’s moved on, and she’s planning on doing the same—just not with another professional athlete.

Nicole visited the Behind the Likes podcast recently and shared that she’s still looking to date wealthy and powerful men, but she wants to mingle with different crowds. She continues to be a sports fan, however. So, she’d like to keep getting the front-row seats.

“I’ll never say never, but I fully, wholeheartedly believe that I am out of the athlete stage,” she said. “I would love to just date someone that … I do think that I am attracted to men in positions of power, and I also think that those types of men are attracted to me.”

“So, I would love to date an executive of a record label or a movie producer so that we can go to the sporting events,” she continued. “Let date night be courtside at the Laker game, that’s my kind of guy.”

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce Shared 5-Year Romance

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce dated on and off from 2017 through 2022. She has since made changes in her life to keep her peace. Nicole turned off commenting on her social media profiles and closed down DM’ing so strangers can’t talk “crazy” to her. She also unfollowed Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, whom she had been close with during her relationship.

However, she made it clear that she had conversations with the couple before unfollowing, and there is no bad blood between them.

“I do think it’s important to publicly address this because I did publicly unfollow people,” she said. “The reality is I know these people in real life. And so, in real life, I’ve communicated to these people why I’ve had to publicly make the decisions that I made.”

Kayla Nicole had grown particularly close with Brittany and even helped her pick out her wedding dress and attended her small bachelorette week. Nicole shared that she and Brittany “have had our conversations.”

“She knows that I love her,” she continued. “That’s a lot of history and friendship there. That doesn’t change overnight. But publicly, because things are happening so quickly and so publicly, I have to protect myself. That’s really all that is. The love is still there.”