Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Admits Hate From Taylor Swift Fans ‘Impacts’ Her ‘Every Day’

Although she claps back at Taylor Swift fans almost daily, Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole admitted the hate “impacts” her “every day.”

While appearing on Angel Reese’s Unapologetically Angel podcast last week, Kayla Nicole spoke out about the criticism of her past relationship with Travis Kelce. The two dated on and off from 2017 to 2022.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Kayla explained.

Despite being on good terms with Kelce after their break up, Nicole stated her social media is constantly filled with unsolicited hate. “You could go to my most recent post and it’ll be people debating why I’m worthless and how I’ll never be a talented person,” she added. “And I have no career and I’m a mom.”

However, while she continues to get online hate, Kayle Nicole said she is slowly coming to terms with it all. When asked by Reese if she thinks did anything to warrant the backlash, Nicole had some thoughts.

“I don’t know,” Nicole said. “I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people, and it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash.”

Kayla also revealed how she approaches Travis when they cross paths. “ I’ll hit him with a head nod. that’s about it.”

She then said, “We’ve seen each other in public spaces but I think that we’re both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room to communicate or acknowledge each other publicly without it being spun into something crazy. So we just keep it moving.”

Kayla Nicole Says She and the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs Are Not ‘As Cool’ As They Were

Meanwhile, Kayla Nicole opened up about her friendships with the other Kansas City Chiefs WAGs (wives and girlfriends).

“We’re cool. We are not as cool as we were … before,” Nicole shared. She also said the ladies used to be “like family” to her.

She then opened up about wanting to ever date someone in the public again.

“I don’t see myself doing that any time soon,” Nicole admitted. “No, I absolutely don’t, and I also just think ultimately it’s like, people can’t pick at what they don’t know about. You know what I mean? I just want to protect my relationships from here on out. I don’t want to deal with it ever again.”

She added, “And then too if we break up, I don’t want to deal with what that looks like.”







