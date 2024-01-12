Travis Kelce Doesn’t Plan on Retiring from NFL Anytime Soon

Although he has been in the NFL for a decade, Travis Kelce says he has no plans to retire anytime soon.

TMZ reports that during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 11, Kelce declared he isn’t going to be ending his career at the end of this season, despite online speculation. “I have no reason to stop playing football,” Kelce stated. “Man, I love it. I just love the challenge [that football] gives me every single day to try to be my best.”

TMZ also reports that the famous tight end is ending the 2023 regular season with his worst stats since 2015. He notably failed to record 1,000 receiving yards for the first time in seven years. However, while it’s been a rough season for him, Kelce isn’t calling it quits. “I have no desire to stop anytime soon,” he added.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is enjoying his time off the field as well. Not only has starred in various commercials, appeared on Netflix’s Quarterback, has his New Heights podcast with his brother Jason, and even hosted SNL, but he is also dating pop icon, Taylor Swift. To say things are going great for him is an understatement.

Travis Kelce Does Mention What His Post-NFL Career May Look Like

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce spoke at the news conference about what his post-NFL career may look like.

“That’s the point of the offseason,” Kelce shared. “Being able to get out there and really find what you love to do and I’ve been fortunate to do a few things outside of the sports world that I’ve been enjoying doing, like getting on camera.”

Travis Kelce then said that the SNL “stuff” opened up a new happiness and maybe a new career pay for him. “But it’s funny for me to even say that at this point in my career,” he continued. “Because it’s so much further down the road than it is right now.”

Travis Kelce and the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs are facing off against the Miami Dolphins this Saturday, Jan. 13, for a wildcard round of the NFL playoffs.

Following the end of the 2023 football season, Kelce’s management told The New York Times they are focusing on “quality over quantity” when it comes to his public appearances. “We position Travis to be world-famous,” the agency explained. “We didn’t know it would happen, or when it would happen, or what would help push that further along. But it’s always been the thought in the back of our minds.”