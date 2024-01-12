Travis Kelce Reportedly Proposing to Taylor Swift This Summer, Swifties Go Wild

Could Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce be getting engaged this summer? Well, the rumors are flying.

According to a source mentioned by Page Six, there is speculation within Swift’s circle that she and her NFL star boyfriend are considering an engagement this summer. The rumors suggest that the couple intentionally postponed the proposal during the winter holidays to avoid the appearance of a rushed decision.

The insider also revealed that Kelce won’t be going down on one knee for Valentine’s Day. This echoes the couple’s desire to avoid any perception of haste. Allegedly, Swift and Kelce have had discussions and devised a plan regarding their future together.

Swfties Go Wild at Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift Wedding Rumors

The prevailing buzz indicates that the couple might officially get engaged on their one-year anniversary in July. Swift, aged 34, and Kelce made their first public appearance together in September when she attended one of his Kansas City Chiefs games at Arrowhead Stadium.

This latest rumor was more than enough to get Swifties online super excited. Plenty of fans wished the two luck. Others mocked the idea that they would be getting engaged so soon.

“We’re gonna get the greatest T Swift album in the near future,” joked one fan on X (formerly Twitter). One football fan chimed in and said, “Chiefs losing the wildcard game.”

Neither Kelce nor Swift have commented on the rumors at this time.