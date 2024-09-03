travis-kelce-confirms-shocking-rumor-about-taylor-swift

Last season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went public with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. And during the season, the two were pretty much inseparable. Taylor became a regular fixture at Chiefs games throughout their Super Bowl run.

Nearing their first anniversary since going public, it is safe to say that Swift has fully settled in as a member of the Chiefs family. A recent report suggested that Swift has started working on game material with Kelce.

Ahead of the Chiefs season opener against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday, Kelce confirmed that rumor. He also noted that the plays she has created have not necessarily been catered to the entire team, only him.

Travis Kelce Confirms Taylor Swift Chiefs Rumor

“She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me, so we’ll see if they can make it to Coach Reid’s office,” he added.

The star tight end admitted that Swift “didn’t know much about the rules and everything.” However, he noted that she has been “open to learning the game.” He also joked that her plays have not reached the desk of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“None of the plays have gotten to coach Reid yet, but if they ever do, I’ll make sure everyone knows it was her creation,” he added.

Kelce Gushed Over Taylor’s Attention to Detail

Swift has become arguably the most successful artist of all time. Last year, her Eras Tour became the highest-grossing concert of all time. Kelce added, that the “Bad Blood,” artist’s attention to detail in her own profession has piqued her interest in football.

“I think what makes her so good at her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it — from the words to the music to, you know, even the releases and the music videos and everything,” Kelce explained.

“She’s so detailed and a part of it that I think she was just curious about the profession.”