Travis Kelce’s Barber Shares NFL Star’s Look for ‘Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?’

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is expanding the realm of his stardom. The three-time Super Bowl Champion is set to become the next host of Are You Smarter than a Celebrity? on Amazon Prime.

With Travis taking on a new role that also means a new look for the Chief’s star. Kelce’s barber, Patrick Reagan, revealed his new look in a recent post on social media.

Travis Kelce’s Barber Teases Athlete’s New Haircut as He Prepares to Film 'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' https://t.co/DySVh1bmbv — People (@people) April 9, 2024

Travis Kelce Has Already Started Talk Show Production

Kelce has already had quite an active offseason. He has been back and forth with his girlfriend Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour. So far, he has traveled to Sydney, Australia, and Singapore, Asia. The new couple also attended an Oscars party together in Los Angeles in March.

Travis’ offseason train doesn’t appear to be coming to a halt anytime soon. According to PEOPLE, Kelce has already begun production for the new game show.

“An insider tells PEOPLE that Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? production has started already (Regan did caption his photo with the words “showtime ready”) and the filming is why Kelce has been in Los Angeles for so long,” PEOPLE wrote.

“The rebooted game show isn’t the first time the NFL star has served as a television host. In March 2023, Kelce made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and made a surprise cameo in October on the sketchy comedy show.”

Steve Harvey Offers Advice to Chiefs’ Star

With Kelce preparing to embark on a new career, Steve Harvey, the host of Family Feud, had some keen advice for the star tight end.

“Well, all I can tell Travis Kelce is be careful, because you might not be smarter than a fifth grader,” Harvey told US Weekly.

“The reason I’ve survived so long on Family Feud is I know I’m not smarter than the contestants. I just wait on you to make your blunder, and then I capitalize on that.”

Kelce’s show will have an entirely different spin than Feud because he will be working with kids. But Harvey has experience working with younger contestants as the former host of “Little Big Shots.”

Harvey says the most important thing to practice while working with kids is humility.

“If you’re going to work with kids, though, you got to humble yourself, man,” he said.