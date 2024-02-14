Travis Kelce Chugs Beer Behind Shirtless Jason Kelce Cutout Amid Chiefs’ Victory Parade

Travis Kelce is currently on top of the world. The NFL player just scored the third Super Bowl win of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. So it’s safe to say that he’s in a partying mood.

During the Chiefs Victory Parade, Kelce interacted with several fans. Noticing a cardboard cutout of his brother Jason, Kelce grabbed the cutout. He proceeded to shotgun a beer behind it, celebrating the achievement.

Travis Kelce saw a Jason Kelce cut out and did his best imitation of his brother shotgunning a beer 🤣pic.twitter.com/EViONKrNHB https://t.co/9URpENu2Yo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2024

Kelce and the Chiefs fought valiantly in a close-match against the San Francisco 49ers. Ultimately, it came down to overtime for the Chiefs to clench the victory. Speaking on the New Heights podcast (via People), Kelce explained how difficult it was to pull off.

“That was five-quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today,” Kelce said. “[I] just couldn’t be happier for the guys, man.”

Travis Kelce Talks Super Bowl

He said it was great to see the team rally together.

“We really rallied together for five quarters, man,” he added. “For the second half of the season we really just decided to lock in and put in that extra work man and it paid off baby. Nothing better.”

Ultimately, Kelce said it was about figuring out the right formula.

“Basically my message was we got the formula, man. We figured it out,” Kelce said. “We know when we play our best: when we come out and play physical, set the tone and finish the game, in control of the pace and into the tempo.”

“I just wanted to come out of that meeting knowing that everyone has my best interest and my passion,” he continued. “And just, if you can feed off of that, feed off of that baby and let’s go out here play for each other man.”

Kelce also addressed the elephant in the room, discussing his physical altercation with head coach Andy Reid. Kelce doesn’t blame fans for being disappointed after he bumped Reid.

“I did,” he said. “I can’t get that fired up where I’m bumping coach (Reid) and it’s getting him off-balance and stuff. When he stumbled, I was just like, ‘Oh s—‘ in my head.”

Kelce is trying to make amends for his actions. He also expressed his love and admiration for Reid.

“I’m a passionate guy,” he explained. “I love Coach Reid. Coach Reid knows how much I love to play for him. How much I love to be a product of his coaching career. I’m not playing for anybody else but Big Red. If he calls it quits this year, I’m out there with him, man.”