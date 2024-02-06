Travis Kelce Calls Taylor Swift’s 2024 Grammy Victories ‘Unbelievable’

Travis Kelce faces stiff competition for success in his relationship with Taylor Swift. The Chiefs’ superstar tight end is aiming to ensure that he doesn’t bring down the team’s success rate.

Kelce expressed admiration for Swift on Monday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas during Super Bowl 2024 Opening Night. He emphasized her remarkable impact on the music industry. Kelce also acknowledged Swift’s historic feat at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she secured two wins for her 2022 “Midnights” album, clinching the Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album accolades – the former being her fourth overall.

Kelce stated, “She’s rewriting the history books. I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and bring home some hardware, too.”

Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, shared that his favorite Swift song is “Anti-Hero.” He says it has become a daily soundtrack for him. Their high-profile romance has captured the attention of the NFL, with Swift frequently attending Chiefs games, including every playoff match, in suites throughout the season.

Acknowledging Swift’s influence on the game, Kelce remarked, “She’s brought a lot of new faces to the game… She’s a part of Chiefs Kingdom right now.”

Swift Announces New Album, Releasing 04/19

Swift’s announcement of a new album, titled The Tortured Poets Department, set to release on April 19, has heightened anticipation. Kelce, remaining tight-lipped about the album’s details, confidently stated that Swift is poised to “shake up the world.”

Despite his success on the field, Kelce expressed a distinct hunger for this year’s Super Bowl, emphasizing the unique qualities of the team and the desire to join the elite tier of back-to-back champions in NFL history.

As retirement rumors circulate around Kelce, he admitted that it’s something he needs to contemplate. “I have so much love for this game. I can’t put a time stamp on how long I’ll play, but I know I’m loving every single bit of coming into work right now.”