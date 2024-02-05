Taylor Swift Wins Album of the Year at 2024 Grammys, Enrages SZA Fans

Right after Taylor Swift scored her fourth Album of the Year at the 2024 Grammys, fans of SZA were quick to voice their frustrations about the vote.

In posts on X (formerly Twitter), many SZA fans praised Taylor Swift but also stated that the rap artist should have won instead. “I LOVE YOU TAYLOR, I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU,” one SZA fan wrote. “But… SZA WAS ROBBED! SOS WAS ROBBED!”

The fan then wrote that the album by SZA has “versatility, production, lyricism, and everything” that deserved recognition.

Other SZA sounded off by responding to the comment. “I feel like SOS deserved it, but I feel like knowing the impact of Midnights throughout the last year SOS pales in comparison,” another SZA fan explained. “SOS deserved [Album of the Year], and maybe in a year without such strong competition she would’ve sweeped.”

A fellow fan agreed with the original comment. “SOS was so amazing and [honestly] deserved it, though I’m not mad that Taylor won. She works just as hard. I’m glad SZA won a few Grammys this year though.”

Although she didn’t win Album of the Year, SZA did win three other Grammys. They are Best Progressive R&B Album for SOS, Best R&B Song for Snooze, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Ghost in the Machine, which is her collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers. She also had an amazing performance during the event.

SZA Was ‘Out of Breath’ But Quick to Say ‘Hi’ To Taylor Swift While Accepting Grammy Award

Upon being announced as Best R&B Song winner at the 2024 Grammys, SZA took to the stage to give a heartfelt acceptance speech.

After accepting the award from presenter Lizzo, SZA said was out of breath because she was changing into her ensemble. “Then I took a shot, and I ran here,” she explained. “But Lizzo and I have been friends since 2013 when we were both on a tiny Red Bull tour together, opening up in small rooms for like 100 people. And to be on the stage with her is so amazing. I’m so grateful.”

While thanking those nearest and dearest to her, SZA had a list. “I would like to thank my parents, my mom, and my dad,” she said. “God, Top Dawg, Punch, all of TDE and my siblings at TDE, to my godparents, to my niece.”

As she continued her speech, SZA noticed Taylor Swift in the crowd and couldn’t help but drop her a shout-out. “And… Hi Taylor! I love you. I’m just really grateful. And I’m not an attractive crier. Have a good evening.”