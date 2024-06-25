taylor-swift-and-travis-kelce-partied-until-4-am-in-london-hotspot-after-his-eras-tour-debut

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce decided to celebrate the tight end’s on-stage debut during the London stop of the Eras Tour. Sources say the couple stepped out and partied the night away with friends at Chiltern Firehouse until 4 AM.

Swift donned a colorful crochet mini dress featuring long, slightly flared, sleeves. She topped off the look with a pair of yellow block heels and a brown bag worn over her shoulder. Kelce chose a more relaxed look – sporting a lemon yellow co-ord and trainers paired with a blue Louis Vuitton bucket hat.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Pull an All-Nighter

The tight end appeared on Night 3 of The Eras Tour stop in London to make his debut. The Kansas City Chiefs player – decked out in a tuxedo and top hat – carried Swift onto the stage before she changed into her “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” attire. Kelce grinned as he laid Swift down softly on a red couch in the middle of the stage before applying cosmetics on her face.

“I’m still cracking up/swooning over @killatrav’s Eras Tour debut. Never going to forget these shows,” Swift captioned on various photos and videos the following day.

Kelce’s onstage performance comes after he and Swift became Instagram official just two days before, posing for a photo backstage at her first London gig with Prince William, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, on the royal heir’s 42nd birthday.

The snapshot marks the first time that Swift has posted and tagged Kelce on Instagram since they went public last October.

Kelce Gets Honest About Retirement

Kelce has carved out quite a career for himself in Kansas City. He has already won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs. If he can secure a fourth one this season, he could stake his claim as the greatest to play the position.

It brings about the thought of retirement. But the Chiefs tight end says he has no plans to walk away from the game any time soon.

“I can’t put a specific timeframe on it. I enjoy coming to work every single day. Of course, I recognize there are opportunities beyond football for me. But when I’m here, I feel like a kid again,” Kelce said.

“I’m going to keep playing until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that’s not anytime soon. It’s clear that I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning. I need to ensure I’m prepared for life after football as well.”