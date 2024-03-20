Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are ‘Still Very Happy’ Together Amid Eras Tour Hiatus

After winning his third Super Bowl ring in February, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is thoroughly enjoying his offseason. Much of his leisure time has been dedicated to his new flame, pop star Taylor Swift. T

he two officially became an item during the NFL season and Kelce has spent much of his time with Swift on her Eras tour.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce ‘Still Very Happy’

Swift has taken a break from the Eras tour. But one source tells people that even though the couple is back on American soil, the romance has not stopped. They are “still very happy,” according to the source.

“They are spending time in Los Angeles together. They’re still very happy. They’re so cute together,” the source said to PEOPLE.

Kelce Reacts to Singapore Trip

Kelce made his first trip on the tour to Sydney, Australia. But he had to jet back to Philadelphia for a brief trip to watch his big bro Jason Kelce announce his retirement from the NFL. After that Kelce rejoined his beau in Singapore to finish up that leg of her tour before she took another hiatus. Kelce detailed his trip on a recent episode of his podcast ‘New Heights.’

“I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras tour,” he shared. “The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months. But yeah outside of that, got to get some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views.”

Swift also reacted to the Singapore leg of her tour calling it ‘unforgettable.’

“We got to play 6 shows in Singapore for the most wonderful crowds — just want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who traveled and put so much effort into being at our shows,” the pop star said in an Instagram post. “What an unforgettable way to end this leg of the tour!!”

Swift may be taking a break from the Eras tour, but the time off will hardly be leisure time for the singing sensation. Swift is preparing to release a new album next month as she announced at the Grammys. The album titled, The Tortured Poets Department, arrives on April 19.