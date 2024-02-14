Travis Kelce Belts Out Garth Brooks While ‘Absolutely Smashed’ at Chiefs Parade

Appearing to celebrate a bit too hard, Travis Kelce seemingly drunk belts out a Kansas City Chiefs rendition of Friends in Low Place at the city’s Super Bowl LVIII celebration parade on Wednesday, Feb. 14.

In a clip on X (formerly Twitter), Kelce declares, “If you know this song, sing along. Blame it all on my roots, I showed up in boots and ruined the Niners affair. The last one to know, we were the last one to show, we were the last ones they thought they’d see there.”

Travis Kelce continued to struggle through the song but wasn’t fazed about it. “And I saw the surprise, that fear in their eyes… Pat took that glass of champagne, I promise you. And I toasted. Honey, we’re through…”

Travis Kelce is absolutely smashed 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/pfVuAXCb8o — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 14, 2024

And that was when Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes snatched up the mic from Kelce to sing along with the chorus.

Along with the singing, Travis Kelce was seen showing off his dance moves as he rode in the back of a golf cart during the parade. His mom, Donna, was also at the parade with him wearing her customized “Super Bowl LVIII Mama” jacket.

Fans and critics alike quickly turned to X to share their thoughts on the hilarious singing. “Mahomes with his arms around [Kelce’s] waist, ready to grab him if he falls over,” one X user wrote. “Good, proactive friend move there.”

Another X user added, “Luckiest man alive. Super Bowl champion yet again, and with the best-looking girl in the world.”

Travis Kelce Allegedly Planning to Support Taylor Swift While She’s On Tour Post Super Bowl

Meanwhile, a source says that Travis Kelce’s post-Super Bowl plans are to travel with Taylor Swift while she’s on her Eras Tour,

“They are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there,” the inside told PEOPLE. They also said that Kelce is ready to spend time with Swift in the NFL offseason.

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” the source continued. “The attention on them is definitely a lot, but Travis has done a great job deflecting and focusing on what’s important.”

“Everyone is so happy for Travis and the whole family. He really is feeling on top of the world,” the insider went on to add. “His family is beyond supportive, and they’re just along for the ride with him and to be there for him. They all love Taylor and see how happy she makes him.”

Taylor Swift is currently in Australia as she prepares to continue Eras Tour.