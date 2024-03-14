travis-kelce-attends-justin-timberlake-concert-without-taylor-swift

While enjoying a night out with some friends, Travis Kelce attended Justin Timberlake’s concert on Wednesday without his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

According to Page Six, Kelce and friends spent the evening supporting Timberlake as he and the rest of the ‘NSYNC bandmates had a surprise reunion on stage. Fans witnessed the boy band perform Bye, Bye, Bye and Girlfriend.

Timberlake’s show occurred just days after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift returned to the U.S. after Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour shows in Singapore. Kelce attended the Friday and Saturday shows to support his girlfriend, whom he started dating in late summer 2023. He was even spotted trading a friendship bracelet with a Swiftie.

Travis spoke to his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast about the Singapore trip. “I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse,” Travis declared. “How about that? I’m a big plant guy. Loved seeing f–king enormous trees. It was cool as f–k, they had the world’s biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too.”

Travis Kelce also spoke about the two Eras Tour shows. “The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months.”

A source revealed that Taylor Swift is “happier than ever and so in love” with Travis Kelce.

“She likes that Travis is so proud of her and that he isn’t afraid to show his love for her publicly,” the source stated. “She is in a great place and having the best time performing, making music, and feeling free to live her life more openly. Travis is enjoying being on tour with Taylor and is happy to support her.”

Travis Kelce Teaming Up With Patrick Mahomes to Open New Restaurant in 2025

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes announced plans to open a new steakhouse in 2025.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the restaurant, 1587 Prime, is a nod to both of the NFL stars’ jersey numbers. It is scheduled to open in the Loew’s Hotel Kansas City.

Kelce and Mahomes will also be working with the hospitality group Noble 33 to get the restaurant off the ground. Among the restaurants that Noble 33 has on its roster include Oca Madera, Casa Madera, Sparrow Italia, and Meduza Mediterrania.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities,” Mahomes explained. “So it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,”

Kelce shared his excitement for the upcoming venture. “We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City.”