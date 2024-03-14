travis-kelce-exchanges-friendship-bracelets-with-taylor-swift-fan-at-eras-tour-in-heartwarming-clip

Days after Travis Kelce returned from Singapore, a video of the NFL star exchanging friendship bracelets with a Taylor Swift fan during one of the Eras Tour shows has surfaced.

The incredibly sweet video was posted on Twitter. The caption reads, “Travis Kelce GIVES Friendship Bracelet to a FAN While waiting for Taylor Swift.”

Travis Kelce GIVES Friendship Bracelet To a FAN While waiting for Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/QeGzjym6pf — Breakingnews (@janetking851241) March 9, 2024

The video was taken at the Eras Tour show in Singapore over the weekend. It shows Kelce chatting with a Swiftie just before he traded his bracelet with her. The friendship bracelet reads “Travis” and the duo did a fist-bump before he walked away.

Travis Kelce attended the the Friday and Saturday shows in Singapore. He was seen dancing to various songs, including Cruel Summer, while sitting in the VIP box at National Stadium.

Swift gave her boyfriend a shout-out by singing “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

Travis Kelce Opened Up About His Trip to Singapore to Visit Taylor Swift on Tour

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce discussed his recent Singapore trip to see his girlfriend Taylor Swift. “I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse,” he told his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast.

“How about that? I’m a big plant guy. Loved seeing f–king enormous trees. It was cool as f–k, they had the world’s biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too.”

Travis Kelce declared the trip was amazing. “It was awesome man. Everything was blooming at the same time, it was so f–king unique and so nice.”

Kelce then said that he caught two of Swift’s amazing shows. “The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple months.”

Following Taylor Swift’s last performance in Singapore, she and Travis Kelce traveled back to Los Angeles to attend Madonna’s Oscars afterparty. Page Six reports that the Gucci-sponsored event was held at talent manager Guy Oseary’s home in the Hollywood Hills.

The media outlet further reported that this was the first major Hollywood event that Swift and Kelce attended since they started dating this past summer. They have not made their red carpet debut yet.

Among those who attended Madonna’s event included Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Lenny Kravitz, and Matthew McConaughey. Although she didn’t make it to the 2024 Oscars, some of Taylor Swift’s good friends, such as Sabrina Carpenter and Keleigh Teller, made an appearance at the iconic award show.