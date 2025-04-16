schoolchildren-kill-man-who-tried-to-rob-them-at-gunpoint

A group of schoolchildren in Chile allegedly disarmed and killed a man who attempted to rob them on their way to school.

According to The Mirror, the incident occurred at the Pedro Aguirre Cerda commune in Chile earlier his month. Law enforcement discovered a man who had multiple stab wounds. He had allegedly approached two schoolchildren, a girl and a boy, on a bike.

The children told law enforcement that he was armed with a gun and knife and had attempted to rob them of their phones. The incident occurred at approximately 9 a.m. local time.

As the children struggled with the man, one of them grabbed the knife off him, the Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed. The children then stabbed him two or three times before he managed to get on his bike and ride off. He was found lying on the road not long after the ordeal.

Bio Bio Chile reported that a woman, who is believed to be the mother of one of the schoolchildren, stated her daughter and boyfriend were attacked. Following the attack, she went to a nearby police station to report the crime. She said they were “robbed by a man on a bicycle near the place where the deceased was found.”

Subprefect Rodrigo Rodríguez, head of the Southern Border Police (BH Sur), further confirmed cops found the man with “stab wounds to the posterior thoracic region, which caused his death on the spot.”

Deputy Prefect Rodriguez also said the schoolchildren went to the police station. They reported they had been “victims of the crime of robbery or attempted robbery.”

Detectives have launched an investigation into the situation. Prosecutor Juan Chequiante said the schoolchildren were “intimidated with a firearm” as well.

“They were students heading to school in the morning,” Chequiante added. “And according to the initial information we have so far, they say that a subject had intimidated them with a firearm, intending to steal their cell phones.”

The prosecutor noted the deceased had a criminal record.