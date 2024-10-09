Taylor Swift Donates $5M to Hurricane Milton Relief Efforts

Taylor Swift is lending a helping hand to the tune of $5 million. As Florida residents deal with the fallout of Hurricane Helene and prepare for Hurricane Milton to make landfall, Feeding America announced the singer’s significant donation to the cause.

On X, the organization shared a statement from its CEO, Claire Babineaux-Fontenot. In true Swiftie fashion, the post included an illustration of a friendship bracelet that read “thank you.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous donation to Hurricanes Helene and Milton relief efforts,” Babineaux-Fontenot’s statement read. “This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms. Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.”

The statement concluded with a message to Taylor directly.

“Thank you, Taylor, for standing with us in the movement to end hunger and for helping communities in need,” Babineaux-Fontenot wrote.

The organization also urged social media users to follow in Swift’s lead. Fans can do so by donating to those in path of the devastating hurricanes.

Swift’s generous donation comes as the singer is scheduled to bring her Eras Tour to Miami, Florida, on Oct. 18, 19, and 20. No announcement has been made about whether or not the shows will go on as planned.

What to Know About Hurricane Milton

Miami, which is currently under a special marine warning, is already being impacted by Hurricane Milton. Before the storm made landfall, Milton caused at least nine tornadoes in Miami, its bureau of the National Weather Service said.

The largest impact of Hurricane Milton, however, is expected to be in the Tampa Bay area. It’s the same spot that was ravaged by Hurricane Helene earlier this month.

When Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Tampa Wednesday evening, storm surges of more than 10 feet are expected. There will also be potentially life-threatening winds, floods, and tornados.