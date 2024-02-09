Travis Kelce Admits He Had ‘FOMO’ Seeing Jason, Nieces at Disney World

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has had just about as perfect of a past few months as anyone could ask for. He began dating pop icon Taylor Swift late last year, hosted Saturday Night Live, and has a chance to become a three-time Super Bowl champion this weekend.

But as the big game approaches, Travis revealed that he does miss participating in some of the average Joe activities. His brother Jason Kelce recently took a family trip to Disney World which left him feeling left out.

“Man, I’ll tell you when I saw some of the videos, a lot of FOMO, man,” Travis said on a recent episode of his podcast, New Heights. “A lot of FOMO. I missed out on that one. The giant churros?”

Jason Kelce Recalls Disney World Experience

Jason doesn’t have any responsibilities this weekend. His Philadelphia Eagles were eliminated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the Playoffs. With plenty of time to spare, Jason has been spending it with his wife Kylie, and their three daughter. Jason says his family enjoyed their trip, but his kids had a love/hate relationship with the characters in the theme park.

“They’re still at the age where, when the characters are all up on them, they are terrified. At about 10 feet, they are like on cloud 9, this is the coolest thing ever. Inside of 10 feet, they’re like, ‘Daddy pick me up and hold me right now,” Jason said.

“In particular, Anna did a great job of warming them up in the little section of EPCOT where Anna and Elsa are located. And there were some really cool videos and watching the fireworks at Magic Kingdom.”

Eagles Star Reacts to Retirement Rumors

Seeing the All-Pro center enjoy his downtime so much may be worrisome if you are an Eagles Fan.

After Philadelphia was eliminated from the playoffs in January, ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter reported that Kelce told his teammates he was planning to retire. But Kelce vehemently denied those claims.

“I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really, you know, make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment. There’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision,” Jason said.

“I’m not trying to be dramatic to continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not.”