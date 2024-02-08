Travis Kelce’s Mom Teases His Upcoming Travel Plans After Super Bowl LVIII

Although her son Travis is focusing on playing in Super Bowl LVIII, Donna Kelce has teased what the Kansas City Chief tight end’s travel plans for after the big game.

While chatting with PEOPLE, Donna spoke about how she is planning for a “relaxing” NFL offseason with her family. “A lot of us are doing a lot of different things,” she explained. The NFL mom was recently seen at Disney World with her eldest son, Jason, and his family.

“We were just fortunate enough to be at Disney for the Pro Bowl,” she continued. “And we got to do that as a family, though Travis obviously couldn’t attend. He’s a little busy right now.”

When asked what Travis Kelce will be up to for the next few months, Donna said definitely more family time. “I have a feeling there’ll be some traveling, and probably some podcasts or what have you in Philadelphia.”

In regards to her travel plans for the next few days, Donna said, “I will be traveling and going to various events, but everything is kind of on hold until we find out what happens this weekend. I think it’s going to be fun this year. I’m looking forward to spending time with them in the off-season, but they’re also very busy. They need to get away themselves just to relax.”

Jason and Travis Kelce’s Mom Says Family Is Planning to Do Charity Work During Offseason

As she continued to discuss her family’s offseason plans, Jason and Travis Kelce’s mom Donna spoke about doing some charity work.

“They’re both involved in that,” she said about her sons. “We always go to Sea Isle every year, and that’s always fun, for the Autism Challenge”

Donna also has plans to go to work out in the offseason. “I just like to walk as much as I possibly can, that’s the important thing, and I just want to enjoy myself.”

Meanwhile, Donna Kelce said she’s planning to take a step back while watching Travis play in Super Bowl LVIII. “This year I’m going to take a step back to enjoy it,” she explained. Reference last year’s game, which was known as the “Kelce Bowl,” Donna noted she was forced to be in the spotlight the last time.

“I get to enjoy it this time,” she declared. Donna then added that she’s planning to attend some shows while in Las Vegas.