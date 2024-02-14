Travis, Jason Kelce Talk ‘Insane’ Super Bowl Afterparty in Hilarious Video

While recalling some big moments from Super Bowl Sunday, Travis and Jason Kelce talk about the game’s insane afterparty.

“How electric was the Super Bowl after party?” Travis asked his brother. “Nobody parties better than Jason Kelce. It was electric having my big brother around.”

Jason then declared that the party didn’t start getting to the next level until he found the Lucha Libre mask. “Cause initially when I first got there, you were trying to get me to go on the stage with you,” Jason recalled. “And I’m like, ‘Nah, I’m gonna be over here. This is your guys’ time.’”

Jason and Travis Kelce then talk about the mask and how it really transformed the night. “The belly dance where it was just like the…” Travis laughed while recreating the dance. “The bobbing up and down going with the motion, letting the belly take control.”

Travis Kelce also spoke about the hilarious video of him and his girlfriend Taylor Swift dancing before the camera pans to Jason and Marshmellow.

“It’s a very strong dichotomy of just two different worlds,” Travis said before Jason replied, “Two people in love and enjoying the moment together panning to a complete Neanderthal who is no longer connected with modern-day society.”

Travis pointed out how Jason and Marshmellow were a tag team while Jason revealed that he found the mask on the floor of the after-party. “Did you at least just give it a quick rinse under the sink?” Travis asked.

Jason quickly answered, “No. Where was I gonna rinse it off, Travis?” And Travis said while laughing, “In the bathroom.”

Jason replied, “You see a Luchador mask you don’t ask questions. I for sure thought I was getting pink eye. There’s no chance I thought I was getting out of that mask without having pink eye.”

Jason and Travis Kelce Talk About Meeting Big Celebrities Through Taylor Swift at the After Party

Along with discussing the hilarious mask antics, Jason and Travis Kelce spoke about meeting big celebrities at the after-party. This includes Jason meeting The Beatles bandmate, Paul McCartney.

“All of a sudden I hear Taylor behind me like, ‘Jason, turn around!’” Jason said. “I look around and Paul McCartney is standing right there. I’m like, ‘What the heck is this?’”

While Jason spoke about meeting Ice Spice, Travis stated that the rapper is “awesome for showing up and showing support.”

Ice Spice was among the friends that attended Super Bowl LVIII with Taylor Swift on Sunday, Feb. 11.