jason-kelce-parties-in-lucha-mask-to-celebrate-chiefs-super-bowl-win

In true Jason fashion, the older brother of Travis Kelce was seen celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win by wearing a Lucha Libre mask.

According to the New York Post, Jason was out partying in his now-famous red and yellow plaid Chiefs overalls. Somehow, some way, the Philadelphia Eagles’ center acquired a Lucha Libre mask while having the time of his life.

In a viral video, Jason Kelce was dancing to the remix of Kid Cudi’s Pursuit of Happiness as he wore the mask and flailed his arms in the air.

Trying to achieve Jason Kelce levels of partying late in my career is a life goal…. pic.twitter.com/2FwjoDyCMa — EROCK (@EROCK_Eagles) February 12, 2024

Of course, X users were quick to react to the viral video. “Trying to achieve Jason Kelce levels of partying late in my career is a life goal….,” one X user wrote.

Another X user stated they are proud of Jason. “He can’t find anything according to Kylie, but he has kept his Golden Cup all weekend.”

Meanwhile, some X users believe that Jason Kelce won’t be back for another NFL. He has been the center of retirement rumors since the Philadelphia Eagles ended their season after the first-round playoffs last month.

Multiple outlets reported that Jason had told his teammates after the first-round playoff loss that he was retiring. However, during an episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason told his brother Travis he doesn’t have any retirement plans in place.

“I don’t know what next year is going to look like with the team. Coaches, players,” Jason Kelce said. “I just want to make sure everybody knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year. I know the outcome, Philadelphia, was not acceptable, but I love each and every person in that room.”

Jason Kelce Explains Why He Fears NFL Retirement

Although he hasn’t made an official announcement, Jason Kelce admitted there is a reason why he fears NFL retirement.

During an appearance on the Green Light With Chris Long podcast, Jason stated that retirement is both “exciting” and “daunting” to him.

“It is exciting to think about possibilities — it is exciting to be able to lose weight, feel good, and not physically fight for my life every day. I think it is also daunting. it is anxiety and at the end of the day, it is the unknown.”

Jason Kelce further reflected on his feelings about moving on from the NFL and starting a new chapter of his life. “No matter who you are or how well-prepared you are to enter the next stage, everybody goes through a level of depression,” he stated. “The end of one of the things you love most in your life is there, and you have to come to grips with that.”