Travis & Jason Kelce Attend Fundraiser For Cancer Survivors

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is back on American soil. The star tight-end spent last week visiting his new flame Taylor Swift in Sydney, Australia. Swift is currently performing her Eras tour. Now that the NFL has entered its offseason, Travis has some more downtime. He spent some time with his big bro Jason Kelce, doing community service in Philadelphia, per Page Six.

“Travis and Jason Kelce attended a fundraiser in Philadelphia Sunday as Taylor Swift continued her stretch of Eras Tour performances in Singapore,” Page Six wrote.

“The NFL stars stopped by a family’s event to raise money for cancer survivors after a young man named Brendan McDermott, 38, passed away on May 31 after losing his battle to colorectal cancer.”

Eagles Owner Praises Jason Kelce Following Announcement

Jason announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday after 13 seasons in the NFL.

He helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to its lone Super Bowl title in 2019. Following his announcement, Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie explained what Jason has meant to the franchise.

“He gave everything he had to all of us for 13 years, and he did it in a way that was truly authentic,” Lurie said. “Jason was an incredible football player; a future Hall of Famer who would have been successful anywhere.”

Travis Kelce Gets High Praise From Brother

Football has meant more than just a game for Jason. It has also helped build his bond with Travis. The two brothers played football together their entire lives. Even up until college. They both started at the University of Cincinnati in Ohio. And

They famously squared off in the Super Bowl LVII, where Travis’ Chiefs bested Jason’s Eagles. It marked the first time in the history of the game that brothers had faced each other.

Following his retirement announcement, Jason praised his brother for the impact he’s had not only on his career but his life.

“We have a small family. No cousins, one aunt, one uncle. It was really my brother and I, our whole lives. We did almost everything together—competed, fought, laughed, cried, and learned from each other,” Jason said.

“There is no chance I’d be here without the bond Travis and I share. It made me stronger, tougher, and smarter and taught me the values of cooperation, loyalty, patience, and understanding. It’s only too poetic I found my career being fulfilled in the City of Brotherly Love. I knew that relationship all too well.”