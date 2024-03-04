nfl-fans-moved-to-tears-over-emotional-jason-kelce-retirement-speech

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday. During an emotional press conference, Kelce noted that his final season with the Eagles wasn’t picture-perfect but he enjoyed every minute of the ride. Fans on Twitter poured in with emotional tributes after Jason’s announcement.

“Man, this Jason Kelce retirement speech almost got me tearing up,” one fan said.

“D***… shoulda went to chiefs for 1 year,” another added.

“There will never be another 62 in midnight or Kelly green,” another added.

Analyst Jumped Gun on Kelce Retirement Announcement

After Philadelphia was eliminated from the playoffs in January, ESPN NFL analyst Adam Schefter reported that Jason told his teammates he was planning to retire. Immediately following the loss, in the locker room.

“Kelce, 36, was visibly emotional at the end of the Eagles’ 32-9 wild-card playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer has considered retiring in recent seasons, but this time it will happen,” Schefter said in his report.

But Jason was quick to shut down that claim. He noted there was too much emotion involved after the loss to make a decision.

“I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really, you know, make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment. There’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision,” he said.

Jason Kelce Sounds off on ‘Downhill’ Road to Retirement

There had been murmurs of Jason hanging up his cleats before their loss in this year’s playoffs. The star center played in 15 games this season and did it while battling several injuries. Kelce gave all he could to the franchise that drafted him this season, but in the end, Father Time remained undefeated.

Before the Eagles were eliminated in the Wild Card, Kelce explained why retirement had begun to weigh heavy on his mind.

“It’s getting harder every year. I’m nowhere near the player I used to be.

Jalen Hurts makes all of us look a lot better and makes my job a lot easier,” he said.

“It’s only going to go [downhill], and whether you can be accountable to your teammates and perform at that level and mentally you have the energy to be the difference-maker that I feel I am in that regard, all that stuff will factor in.”