Travis Barker’s Son Landon Reveals He Has Tourette Syndrome

Travis Barker‘s son Landon is opening up about having Tourette Syndrome. Landon Barker revealed that it’s minor in his case.

“Hi guys!” Barker wrote on TikTok. “I figured I’d speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette’s.”

Tourette syndrome is a neurological disorder that affects both a person’s speech as well as movements. It causes unintentional sounds and movements called tics. Barker said he realized that he had the disorder when he was just a kid. Teachers didn’t realize he had the disorder and scolded him.

“I’ve had it since I can remember, like preschool,” Barker continued. “I remember exactly ’cause a teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her. Because one of tics was like that. It was like a weird thing I do with my eyes.”

Landon opened up about other tics that he had. This included head jerking among other things. “Yeah, it really just acts up in nervous situations and nerve-racking environments for me,” he added. “But I thought I’d just share because why not?”

Travis Barker’s Son Opens Up About Alcoholism

Barker hasn’t been afraid to get public about his personal struggles. Previously he spoke with People about his battle with anxiety and alcoholism. He also revealed that he had both OCD and ADHD.

“It kind of started with: I would drink, and then the day after, I would disassociate really bad, and that’s kind of how my habit of drinking a lot started,” he told People. “It was like, oh, I’d feel better the second that I had a drink, and so yeah, it kind of just all started and it all kicked up really fast.”

A concussion caused him to stop drinking. It also made some of his struggles worse as well.

“I remember I would just go to the hospital once a week just because I would have such bad panic attacks from everything that was going on,” he said. “The disassociation happened first and then it all just got worse when I went through my concussion.”

“I’ve learned how to deal with my anxiety, my OCD, ADHD and my dissociation,” he continued. Barker went to therapy to deal with his issues. “I’ve learned all these tips and tricks and research so much, so I honestly did come out with a lot of knowledge on all of the stuff that I suffer with.”