Travis Barker Buys Extravagant $140K Christmas Gifts for Eldest Children

Travis Barker took a page out of the Kardashians’ book this Christmas when he bought his eldest children, Alabama and Landon, extravagant $140,000 gifts.

On Christmas morning, Alabama and Landon Barker were greeted with brand-new, all-black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons in the driveway. Each car, adorned with a massive red bow on the hood, retails for over $140,000.

“What the f–k!” Alabama exclaimed in a December 25 Instagram Story. “I love you!!” she added in the caption.

The Christmas gifts continued for Alabama, who turned 18 on Christmas Eve. She posted about a diamond Cartier watch from Kris Jenner and a Birkin bag she received from her stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis shares Landon and Alabama with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He is also stepfather to Moakler’s daughter, Atiana, 24, whom she shares with Oscar De La Hoya.

Travis Barker’s current wife, Kourtney Kardashian, has three children with her ex, Scott Disick. The pair welcomed the newest addition to their blended family, son Rocky Thirteen, in November.

“Kourtney and Travis are over the moon and could not be more elated that they share a child of their own together,” a source close to the family told ET.

“Kourtney and Travis already had an unbreakable bond, but having a baby together has brought them even closer and made them fall even more in love. This experience has solidified their feelings that they were destined to be together.”

Travis Barker Celebrates Daughter Alabama on 18th Birthday

The day before Christmas, Travis Barker took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his daughter, Alabama Luella.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful daughter,” he wrote. “I can’t believe my baby is 18 and all grown up. Being your Dad is the biggest joy in the world. May you be surrounded by love and all your favorite things today and forever! I’m so proud of you and I love you so much.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian wished her stepdaughter a happy birthday via Instagram stories. “You’re such a blessing in my life, [Alabama],” Kourtney wrote over a picture of herself and Alabama spending time together. “Happy birthday!”

On her own Instagram page, Alabama revealed the birthday gift she received from Kourtney. The Kardashian gifted her stepdaughter a delicate necklace covered in diamonds. “Thank you Kourtney!” Alabama wrote. “I’m in love!”