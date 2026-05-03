Zoos Through the US Are Being Targeted With Bomb and Active Shooter Threats

Half a dozen US zoos and animal life centers have been targeted with bomb and active shooter threats over the past couple of days.

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According to their social media accounts, the Toledo Zoo, the Akron Zoo, the Phoenix Zoo, the Louisville Zoo, and Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies received bomb threats.

On May 1, the Phoenix Zoo took to and announced that the bomb threat was made at noon. The zoo decided to evacuate.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be closed for the remainder of the day. We plan to reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m, the statement reads. “We appreciate the cooperation of all guests who were in the Zoo at the time, which allowed for a successful evacuation of the Zoo grounds.”

That same day, the Louisville Zoo also , “Due to a safety threat, the zoo is being evacuated following a reported bomb threat. All animals are secure. If you are at the zoo, proceed to Joe Creason Park.”

Meanwhile, the Toledo Zoo also it received a bomb threat on May 1. “Earlier today, the Toledo Zoo received a bomb threat and an active shooter threat through our security dispatch system. We are incredibly thankful that the threat was determined to be false.”

The post further revealed, “Sincere gratitude goes out to our dedicated security team and the Toledo Police Department for their swift response, professionalism, and commitment to keeping guests, staff, and animals safe.”

“The overwhelming support shown by the Toledo Zoo community throughout the day has also meant a great deal to all of us. Your kindness and patience during this situation are deeply appreciated.”

The Toledo Zoo noted that the safety and well-being of everyone would be the staff’s highest priority.”

The Columbus Zoo Experiences Threats the Following Day

On May 2, the Columbus Zoo was forced to evacuate after receiving bomb and active shooter threats in the afternoon.

“The threat was received through our security dispatcher,” the statement . “The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was notified immediately and arrived on site within approximately 10 minutes.”

Thankfully, no devices were found. “After a comprehensive sweep of Zoo grounds in partnership with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Powell Police Department, and the Columbus Division of Police, no suspicious items were found,” the statement also revealed. “The Columbus Zoo has been confirmed safe.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, today’s evacuation was the right step—and we’re proud of the calm, coordinated response from our team and partners that kept guests, staff, and animals safe,” the statement added. “We look forward to welcoming you back. The Zoo will reopen with normal operations at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 3, 2026.”

Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies a similar incident had happened the same day. “We are grateful to share that authorities have completed their investigation and our aquarium has been deemed safe. We sincerely thank the brave men and women who responded swiftly and professionally to ensure the safety of our guests, team members, animals, and community.”

Akron Zoo on May 3 that it would be closing for the day due to threat. Administrators revealed that the Akron Police Department conducted a comprehensive sweep of the entire park. Nothing suspicious was found.

No injuries were also reported, and all animals are safe. “We are very grateful for the quick actions of Akron Zoo staff members and APD and Akron Fire Department. The safety of all zoo employees, visitors and animals is top priority.”