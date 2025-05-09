4-Year-Old Hospitalized After Ingesting Ethanol At School

A 4-year-old girl was sent to the hospital after they found she had ingested ethanol while at school. This happened in Alabama, and her parents were devastated after seeing their daughter in the ICU, according to WSMV.

Parents Demand Answers After Daughter Ingests Ethanol At School

Doctors found that Algeria Singleton had a blood alcohol content of 0.29, and nobody knows how it happened. Her mother, Mary, noticed something was off when her daughter’s body was limp after she picked her up from school.

Just two minutes before school ended that day, the school contacted the parents about Algeria’s condition. “She was slobbering at the mouth,” said her mother. “She was heavy, and the teacher handed her to me saying we probably needed to take her to the ER.”

Algeria spent two days in the Children’s and Women’s Hospital ICU in Mobile, Alabama. The child’s blood alcohol content was four times the legal limit to drive. Doctors knew she ingested ethanol, but no one knew where she got it from.

Despite the Singleton’s daughter recovering and being released from the hospital on Wednesday, they want answers. “It’s hard to deal with when you see your child walking into school and being carried out,” said her father, Albert. “You don’t have any idea what’s going on.”

Clues To How Daughter Ingested Ethanol At School

Albert also spoke with WKRG about when they picked their daughter up. “The school teachers came out to the van with her, but they was carrying her instead of her walking,” he recalled. “The nurse, she broke it down as to where she probably felt like it was like an ear infection. But it was nothing of that nature.”

One of the nurses had a clue as to what Algeria may have ingested. Albert explained how the nurse noticed the weird smell from Algeria’s vomit after she threw up in the ambulance.

“She said, and that’s the blanket right over there, if you smell it, it don’t smell like vomit,” said Albert. “That’s the smell of some type of disinfectant cleaner or something.” Ethanol in a school would typically be seen in cleaning products like hand sanitizers. Still, no one is sure yet what exactly she ate.

The situation is far from over for the Singletons. “We feel betrayed,” the father continued. “Because of the way the whole situation was handled. Bad. You know, and they know us personally, you know, because our other kids been going there before her, and they could have did a better reach out.”