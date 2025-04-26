Crash Involving Purdue’s Mascot Train Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured

One person has died and two others were injured after Purdue University’s Boilermaker Special mascot was involved in a collision with a vehicle on an Indiana highway.

On April 24, the iconic mascot vehicle was involved in a collision with a car on U.S. 52 near Wyandotte Road in southeastern Tippecanoe County, according to a report by ABC News.

The vehicle’s driver lost their life, while two passengers, aged 20 and 22, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the report.

“We can confirm our Boilermaker Special was involved in a serious multi-vehicle accident in Tippecanoe County on April 24,” Purdue University explained in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the incident,” the college added, revealing that “the two students who were on the Special have been treated and released from the hospital.”

Authorities Believe the Accident Involving the Purdue Train Mascot was Due to a ‘Tire Malfunction’

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), the crash was likely caused by a “tire malfunction,” which caused the vehicle to veer across the median and collide with an oncoming passenger car, as reported by local outlet WTHR.

“The Sheriff’s Office is continuing with our investigation into any additional mechanical issues that may be related to the crash,” the TCSO explained in a statement per ABC News.

The Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Division is assisting the TCSO in the ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office also announced that toxicology tests will be performed on both drivers as part of the ongoing investigation.

The Boilermaker Special, Purdue University’s official mascot, is designed to resemble a Victorian-era steam locomotive. This unique vehicle travels to away games to support the university’s football team. According to Purdue, the Boilermaker Special is capable of reaching speeds of up to 75 mph.