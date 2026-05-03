Nick Cannon Discusses ‘Double Standard’ He Has For His 15-Year-Old Twins

Reflecting on his parenting approach, Nick Cannon reveals a “double standard” he applies to his 15-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

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While appearing on The TMZ podcast over the weekend, Cannon stated that each of his eldest children must follow certain rules. He shares the twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

“My son been dating and I’ve allowed it,” Cannon explained about Moroccan. He also pointed out that he encourages his son to date.

However, when it comes to Monroe, he says “no, absolutely not” about her dating.

Cannon admitted that he understands it is “absolutely a double standard.”

“There is a difference when parenting a son and when parenting a daughter,” he continued. “I am more protective of my daughter because there’s things out there that I have to protect my daughter from.”

Cannon further explained, “Like, as we know, there’s certain types of individuals that you want to keep your daughter away from. My son, it’s a different conversation when he’s going out into the dating world.”

The TV personality also noted that his “worst nightmare” is for someone to hurt Monroe. “But if somebody puts their hands on their daughter, I’m going to jail,” he declared. “I’m doing 25 years to life if somebody put their hands on my daughter.”

Is He Concerned About Anyone Taking Advantage of Moroccan?

Continuing the discussion, Cannon was asked if he was “concerned” about “gold diggers” taking advantage of Moroccan.

“No!” he answered.”He got a whole lot of money. His mom is Mariah Carey! He’s good.”

Cannon went on to share when Monroe will be able to start dating. He noted that he and his eldest daughter had already “made a deal” about the situation.

“If she can explain to me what’s going to happen on these dates, then she can go,” he said.

However, Cannon joked that Moroccan can tag along on Monroe’s dates.

“But you ain’t going one-on-one with no little b—- anywhere,” he stated. “

Cannon added that he is also preparing for the twins to attend college. “I know that’s out of my control. I can’t do nothing about it. Hopefully, we’re having all these open conversations. My daughter tells me any and everything.”

Along with Moroccan and Monroe, Cannon has 10 other children.