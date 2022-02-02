Remember That Time ‘Trading Spaces’ Glued Hay To The Wall? That Wasn’t Even The Worst Remodel

Everyone loves a good home makeover show, but what about when the remodels go wrong? TLC reality show Trading Spaces is currently going viral on TikTok as viewers express their horror at some of the more bizarre design choices made by the crew.

Gluing Hay To The Walls?

In one TikTok, someone showed clips from an episode where unsuspecting homeowners were presented with a room with hay glued to the walls. Yep, you read that right: actual hay glued to the walls.

Apparently, within 24 hours, the homeowners’ baby was “gagging” on the hay, which took five people 17 hours to remove from the walls. While this seems pretty bad, it’s definitely not the worst Trading Spaces room viewers have seen.

From Beach Rooms to Horror-Themed Kitchens

When one family appeared on the show, they were given a beach-cabana-themed room. Sounds fun, right? Not when that beach theme comes complete with piles of sand all over the floor. Another homeowner was given a giant self-portrait of the show’s designer, Hildi Santo-Tomas, on their dining room wall.

Other participants on the show have received walls covered in flowers or CDs. Others have been given rooms with all-black or all-white paint jobs. One of the strangest paint jobs? A room where the designers shot paintballs at the wall for a polka dot effect.

Some of the design choices are downright scary. One family came home to a horror-themed kitchen. A “bloody” tarp was hung up on the walls, with a coffin-shaped spice rack completing the terrifying theme.

Think it couldn’t get any weirder? Think again. One family was given an “upside-down room,” which is exactly what you think it is. Santo-Tomas hung all the furniture — including lamps and carpets — from the ceiling.

Doing Exactly What They Weren’t Supposed To Do

While most of these design choices are just completely bizarre, other homeowners are shocked when they get a seemingly-normal room. The reason? The designers do exactly what the homeowners have asked them not to.

From removing beautiful wood fireplaces to painting rooms the exact color the homeowners have asked them not to, the Trading Spaces crew has a knack for doing the wrong thing. One family’s carpet was ripped up, leaving them with a concrete floor. The problem? They had small children; toddlers and concrete don’t really go together.



The show stopped airing in 2008, but it has spawned plenty of spin-offs and revivals. The show relaunched in 2018, going off-air the following year. Around the same time, TLC also launched an online show, Trading Spaces: We’re Back, to go along with the revival.

