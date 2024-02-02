Tracy Chapman to Perform ‘Fast Car’ With Luke Combs at 2024 Grammys

The 2024 Grammys Awards will take place in Los Angeles this weekend. The Grammys are one of the music industry’s biggest award shows. So naturally, there will be plenty of star-studded performances. One of those performers will be Tracy Chapman. According to Variety, Chapman is expected to perform the song “Fast Car’ with fellow artist Luke Combs.

“Tracy Chapman, who has not performed in public in years, will return into the spotlight to perform a duet of “Fast Car” with Luke Combs at the Grammys on Sunday night, sources tell Variety,” the publication wrote.

Combs was already slated to perform at the event. But Variety says that Chapman had initially vowed not to partake in any performances despite the “popular demand.”

“Combs, who had a massive hit with his cover version of “Fast Car” last year, was already announced as a performer on the show,” Variety wrote.

“Chapman’s appearance comes as a significant surprise, as she has only performed for the cameras three times since wrapping up her last tour in 2009, and the singer had thus far resisted the popular demand to take advantage of the resurgence of “Fast Car” as an international phenomenon.”

Taylor Swift Will Attend Grammys Without Travis

As one might expect, pop music icon Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance at the Grammys. After being named the 2023 TIME Person of the Year, she is expected to have a big night. She is nominated for six awards including Album of the Year.

But, unfortunately, Taylor will have to attend with one significant person missing from her corner. Her new beau, Travis Kelce. Kelce, who is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs will not be at the Grammys this weekend.

Chiefs Star Sends Message to Swift Before Grammys

Kelce and the Chiefs defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game last month and punched their ticket to the Super Bowl. With a chance to win his third championship next Sunday, Kelce has to be laser-focused as the team heads to Vegas next week.

However, the Chiefs tight end sent a heartfelt message to Swift ahead of her big night.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys,” Kelce said. “We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”