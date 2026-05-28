Toxicology Report on ‘Storage Wars’ Cast Member Darrell Sheets Revealed After Autopsy

A little over a month after Storage Wars cast member Darrell Sheets suddenly passed away, his autopsy report reveals more details about his death.

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According to TMZ, the autopsy report showed that Sheets’ blood was tested for various drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl. It was ultimately determined that the reality TV star did not have any drugs in his system at the time of his death.

The report further described Sheets as a “well-developed, well-nourished adult male.”

As previously reported, Sheets was discovered dead in his Arizona residence late last month. Law enforcement officials revealed that he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was 67 years old at the time of his death.

Following his passing, Sheets’ son, Brandon, also spoke out in an Instagram post.

“My heart is so broken,” Brandon wrote. “I love you Dad and I will do my best to live in your honor and respect our Family. Let’s all continue to build those memories and keep the legacy that is ‘Darrell (The Gambler) Sheets.’”

Regarding questions being asked about his late father’s sudden passing, Brandon further shared, “I can’t answer everyone’s questions or concerns right now, I think we all just need time to process and remember all the good that my Father was and will continue to be through my Son and me. The love we all have for this man and all his kindness is only a small portion of who he truly is.”

Fellow ‘Storage Wars’ Cast Member Said Sheets Was Being Cyberbullied Right Before His Death

Storage Wars cast member Rene Nexhoda stated he heard that Sheets was being cyberbullied just before his death.

“Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him,” Nezhoda stated in a video on Instagram. “And I really hope [law enforcement] look into that guy and it’s just not a pass.”

Nezhoda also stated, “Guys, just because you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us. It doesn’t mean you know what we’re about.”

“As a matter of fact,” he continued. “If you have somebody in your life that thinks it’s funny to cyberbully other people… Slap them in the back of the head. Make them become a better human being, because you never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through.”

He then urged fans to “be better.”

Nezhoda also spoke about his friendship with Sheets. “I know a lot of you guys think we hated each other because we competed a lot on the show and, you know, we had our moments,” he said. “We had our run-ins, but that’s because we were both competitors, right? Deep down, me and Darrell were friends.”

“We talked every now and then,” he added. “He’s a very hard worker who cares more than anyone I’ve probably ever met about their family.”

The Lake Havasu City Police Department addressed the cyberbullying allegations. “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations,” the department told Page Six. “And that is a part of the active investigation.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.