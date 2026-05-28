kodak-black-surrenders-on-multiple-charges

Florida rapper Kodak Black recently surrendered to authorities just a week after he was arrested on alleged drug trafficking charges.

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TMZ reported that the rapper, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri, surrendered to Florida police earlier this month. He faces charges of fleeing/eluding law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

According to Broward County jail records obtained by the outlet, the “Pimpin Ain’t Eazy” artist was booked on May 14. Both charges are listed as pending trial, with bond set at $0.

“This is a self-surrender from yet another ‘investigation’ that just happened to also take 5 months to ‘investigate’ for allegedly fleeing and eluding,” Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told TMZ.

Cohen also insisted to the outlet that his client is “consistently being targeted,” following a “weak arrest.”

“It’s not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest, and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take 5 or 6 months to investigate. At this point, I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted,” Cohen explained.

The arrest happened just a week after the “Super Gremlin” rapper was taken into custody for alleged drug trafficking. According to TMZ, police connected Kodak Black to over 25 grams of MDMA. The drugs were reportedly found after officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered two idling vehicles near the 28-year-old rapper.

Florida rapper Kodak Black performs in 2024. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The “Codeine Dreaming” artist later posted a $75,000 bail and was ordered to “avoid drugs, firearms, and certain associates” as the case proceeds, per TMZ. His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, had previously called the drug case a “total joke.” He asserted that the police lacked probable cause for the arrest.